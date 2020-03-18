Exagen (XGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Exagen to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47. Exagen has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

Get Exagen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.