Winnebago Industries (WGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WGO opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $63.45.

In related news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

