Advanz Pharma (CXRXF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXRXF opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. Advanz Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.71.

Advanz Pharma Company Profile

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

Earnings History for Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF)

