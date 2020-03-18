Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,525 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,578 call options.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 557.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 207,493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.