Financial Survey: X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) vs. Its Rivals

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare X4 Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.50 million -$52.81 million -1.58 X4 Pharmaceuticals Competitors $759.35 million $139.54 million 3.39

X4 Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.52% -47.91% X4 Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,592.31% -122.04% -37.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1283 3810 7704 351 2.54

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $22.14, indicating a potential upside of 202.91%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 60.59%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals peers beat X4 Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

