Credit Suisse Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 16,702 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 820% compared to the typical volume of 1,815 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,540,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,616,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,242,000 after acquiring an additional 376,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,686,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 339,501 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,560,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 218,620 shares in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CS. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE CS opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

