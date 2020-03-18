Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Critical Survey

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fate Therapeutics and Organovo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 2 15 0 2.88 Organovo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $34.18, indicating a potential upside of 53.95%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Organovo.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -919.00% -49.94% -36.92% Organovo -798.68% -69.36% -59.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Organovo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $10.68 million 157.83 -$98.15 million ($1.44) -15.42 Organovo $3.09 million 9.39 -$26.64 million ($0.23) -0.97

Organovo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Organovo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

