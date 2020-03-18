Brookdale Senior Living Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 18,627 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,232% compared to the typical daily volume of 559 put options.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $986.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKD. ValuEngine upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,572.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee S. Wielansky purchased 14,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $49,996.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,522.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 44,792 shares of company stock worth $223,397 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,372,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,491,000 after buying an additional 1,382,595 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,016,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,949,000 after acquiring an additional 69,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $21,444,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 114,449 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

