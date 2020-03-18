Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ)

IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 50,202 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 13,042% compared to the typical volume of 382 call options.

Shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $33.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN stock. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Sofos Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

