Arconic Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 96,591 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,750% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,389 put options.
ARNC opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. Arconic has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.46.
Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.
In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 61,480 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arconic Company Profile
Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.
