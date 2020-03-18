Arconic Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 96,591 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,750% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,389 put options.

ARNC opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. Arconic has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 61,480 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

