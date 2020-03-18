Brokerages Anticipate Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $8.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

