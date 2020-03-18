Brokerages Expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $468.53 Million

Equities analysts expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to announce sales of $468.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $457.20 million to $474.80 million. FirstCash posted sales of $467.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in FirstCash by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FCFS opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

