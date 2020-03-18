KeyCorp Comments on EOG Resources Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOG. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cfra cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,599,001,000 after buying an additional 5,400,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $447,634,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,534,000 after buying an additional 1,626,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 886.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,578,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $132,196,000 after buying an additional 1,418,343 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

