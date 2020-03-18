Critical Analysis: SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) and The Competition

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SpringWorks Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SpringWorks Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 SpringWorks Therapeutics Competitors 1283 3810 7704 351 2.54

SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.40%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 61.00%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A SpringWorks Therapeutics Competitors -4,592.31% -122.04% -37.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -$58.31 million -6.16 SpringWorks Therapeutics Competitors $759.35 million $139.54 million 3.39

SpringWorks Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than SpringWorks Therapeutics. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SpringWorks Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; and Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it is developing Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an investigational oral selective small molecule inhibitor of specific BRAF driver mutations and genetic fusions, which is in preclinical studies in a range of tumor models with BRAF mutations or fusions. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib, as well as other standalone medicines. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

