Contrasting Ping Identity (PING) and Its Peers

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ping Identity to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ping Identity and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping Identity 0 1 12 0 2.92 Ping Identity Competitors 2259 10045 17628 948 2.56

Ping Identity currently has a consensus price target of $25.81, indicating a potential upside of 40.03%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 36.63%. Given Ping Identity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ping Identity is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Ping Identity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping Identity N/A N/A N/A Ping Identity Competitors -6.20% -93.28% -5.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ping Identity and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ping Identity $242.90 million -$1.50 million 49.81 Ping Identity Competitors $2.13 billion $352.79 million 6.60

Ping Identity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ping Identity. Ping Identity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of Ping Identity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ping Identity beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things. The company's platform includes six solutions, which comprise secure single sign-on, adaptive multi-factor authentication, security control for applications and APIs, personalized and unified profile directories, data governance to control access to identity data, and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. It also provides professional and customer support services. The company sells its solutions via a subscription model through a direct sales force. Its customers include the companies in Fortune 100, principal banks in the United States, bio-pharmaceutical companies, healthcare plans, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

