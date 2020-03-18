Cinemark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,478 call options on the company. This is an increase of 600% compared to the average daily volume of 925 call options.

In related news, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 106,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Insiders have acquired a total of 200,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,164 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNK opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.34%.

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

