Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $100.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as low as $58.10 and last traded at $58.47, with a volume of 2846365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.63.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPE. BidaskClub cut Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.12.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

