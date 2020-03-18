Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Trading Up 1.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)’s share price was up 1.2% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.79, approximately 12,596 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 367,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Specifically, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRO. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kronos Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

The firm has a market cap of $890.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

