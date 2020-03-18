American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Shares Up 9.8% on Strong Earnings

Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) rose 9.8% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $8.74, 455,182 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 464% from the average session volume of 80,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million.

ARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Renal Associates by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 90,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61.

American Renal Associates Company Profile (NYSE:ARA)

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

