American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Shares Up 9.8% on Strong Earnings

Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) rose 9.8% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $8.74, 455,182 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 464% from the average session volume of 80,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million.
ARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61.
American Renal Associates Company Profile (NYSE:ARA)
American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.
