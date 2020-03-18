Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $8.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Zuora traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $7.29, approximately 104,864 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,316,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. First Analysis assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zuora from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zuora by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $828.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

