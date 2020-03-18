XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading Up 10.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares were up 10.1% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.14, approximately 410,675 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 236,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million.

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on XPEL from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $2,475,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.