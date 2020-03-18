CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.75. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock. CES Energy Solutions traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 624059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEU. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.50.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 25,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total value of C$49,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,677,139.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826.

The firm has a market cap of $198.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

