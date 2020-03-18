Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will announce $3.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.89 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $15.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $16.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

NYSE:BK opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

