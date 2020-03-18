Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) to announce sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of OSK opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

In related news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $2,019,003.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,798 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $80,163,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,929,000 after purchasing an additional 741,027 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in Oshkosh by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 605,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,275,000 after purchasing an additional 540,959 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Oshkosh by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 384,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 263,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 237,263 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

