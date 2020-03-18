$850.10 Million in Sales Expected for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will post $850.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $870.80 million and the lowest is $829.40 million. Prologis reported sales of $696.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Edward Jones lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,601,000 after acquiring an additional 585,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,687,000 after acquiring an additional 357,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,302,000 after acquiring an additional 626,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

