$226.00 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Analysts expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to report sales of $226.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.00 million and the highest is $234.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $249.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

VOYA opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.53. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

