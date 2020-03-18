Analysts Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

