Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report sales of $270.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $266.30 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $285.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,772.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,740 shares of company stock worth $474,232. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,565,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,752,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

