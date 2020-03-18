$243.65 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) to announce sales of $243.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $247.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $131.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). US Ecology had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECOL. UBS Group upgraded US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Fox purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.16 per share, with a total value of $43,160.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,500 shares of company stock worth $96,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,478,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

