Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.41 Million

Brokerages predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce sales of $155.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.00 million. Kadant posted sales of $171.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $697.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $691.40 million to $704.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $725.74 million, with estimates ranging from $722.97 million to $728.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. Kadant has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $580,223.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,465 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kadant by 57.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kadant by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.