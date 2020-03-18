$68.61 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report $68.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.46 million to $68.90 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $68.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $312.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $310.03 million to $314.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $345.29 million, with estimates ranging from $333.13 million to $363.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNFT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

BNFT opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $302.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.27. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

