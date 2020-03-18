Analysts Expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $363.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report $363.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $365.14 million. ICF International posted sales of $341.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $396.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

ICFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ICF International in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti dropped their price target on ICF International from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63. ICF International has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $95.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average is $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ICF International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 938,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,956,000 after acquiring an additional 130,394 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 213,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 442,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 105,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.