B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Lowered to GBX 420 at Barclays

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BME. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut B&M European Value Retail to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 405 ($5.33) in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 421.85 ($5.55).

BME opened at GBX 270.60 ($3.56) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 345.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 372.19. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295.70 ($3.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

