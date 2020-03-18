Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,650

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 105.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,261.25 ($29.75).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.97) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.67. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,533.20 ($20.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,731.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,946.32.

In other Anglo American news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total value of £233,160 ($306,708.76).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

