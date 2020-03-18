Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been assigned a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €170.00 ($197.67).

Shares of FRA:SRT3 opened at €174.20 ($202.56) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €216.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €192.01. Sartorius has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

