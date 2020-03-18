RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €34.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €34.50 ($40.12) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.83% from the stock’s previous close.

RWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.50 ($37.79) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.02 ($36.07).

FRA RWE opened at €22.14 ($25.74) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.28. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

