RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €32.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €32.50 ($37.79) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.02 ($36.07).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE opened at €22.14 ($25.74) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.28. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.