Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €10.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.90 ($16.16) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.35 ($15.52).

B4B3 stock opened at €8.60 ($10.00) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 million and a PE ratio of -8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33. Metro has a 1 year low of €10.15 ($11.80) and a 1 year high of €14.50 ($16.86).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

