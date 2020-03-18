ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €8.05 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €8.05 ($9.36) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENI. Berenberg Bank set a €14.75 ($17.15) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.45 ($15.64).

ETR ENI opened at €6.50 ($7.56) on Monday. ENI has a 12 month low of €8.22 ($9.56) and a 12 month high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.54 and a 200-day moving average of €13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 162.45.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

