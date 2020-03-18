Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €25.00 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €25.00 ($29.07) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 55.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GYC. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.97 ($27.87).

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €16.06 ($18.67) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.42). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.24.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

