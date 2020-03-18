Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €130.00 by Nord/LB

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €130.00 ($151.16) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €138.80 ($161.40) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €141.68 ($164.74).

Shares of Hannover Re stock opened at €111.00 ($129.07) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €168.41 and a 200-day moving average of €164.75. Hannover Re has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

