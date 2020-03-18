Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €7.20 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been given a €7.20 ($8.37) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leoni currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.75 ($13.66).

Get Leoni alerts:

LEO opened at €5.97 ($6.95) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $195.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. Leoni has a 52 week low of €7.01 ($8.15) and a 52 week high of €22.56 ($26.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.