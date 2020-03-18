Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.97 ($27.87).

GYC stock opened at €16.06 ($18.67) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.42). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.24.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Analyst Recommendations for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

