Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.87 ($126.59).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €87.48 ($101.72) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €107.62. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

