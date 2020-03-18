Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.87 ($126.59).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €87.48 ($101.72) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €107.62. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

