Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €54.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €54.00 ($62.79) price target by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.00 ($69.77).

ETR:BAS opened at €39.04 ($45.39) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion and a PE ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €56.86 and its 200 day moving average is €63.80. Basf has a 12 month low of €47.23 ($54.92) and a 12 month high of €74.61 ($86.76).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

