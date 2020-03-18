Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on 1COV. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.31 ($50.36).

Covestro stock opened at €24.90 ($28.95) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.27. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.07 ($31.48) and a 1-year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

