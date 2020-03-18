Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €33.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.78 ($59.04).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €23.32 ($27.12) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €27.93 ($32.48) and a 12 month high of €65.18 ($75.79). The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

