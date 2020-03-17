Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,526 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 460,997 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 73,161 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,627 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,261 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $380,839,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,796 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Microsoft stock opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,030.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.78 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

