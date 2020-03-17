Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,260 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,260 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 460,997 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,627 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Microsoft by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,261 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $380,839,000 after purchasing an additional 434,736 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,796 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,030.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.70. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $113.78 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

