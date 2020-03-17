Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,021 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.4% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $88,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,619,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,260 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $113.78 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,030.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

